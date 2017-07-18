Il trovatore | Athens | July 21, 23, 25 & 27

The Greek National Opera is participating in the country’s biggest summer cultural event, the Greek Festival, with Giuseppe Verdi’s ever-popular “Il trovatore,” at the capital's Herod Atticus Theater on July 21, 23, 25 and 27. The four-act melodrama is presented in an impressive production, with top-flight performers in the main roles, such as Walter Fraccaro, Cellia Costea, Jelena Manistina, Dimitris Platanias and Dimitris Tiliakos. It is directed by Stefano Poda, who has also done the sets, costumes and lighting, and conducted by GNO Artistic Director Miltos Logiadis.



Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, www.greekfestival.gr