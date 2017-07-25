Yiannis Adamakos | Poros | To September 4

The Citronne Gallery on the island of Poros is hosting a solo show by Yiannis Adamakos titled “Re-emergence.” In 25 large oils and small water colors, using a bold color palette and abstract geometric forms, the artist attempts to explore and bridge the boundaries between the tangible world and the subjective-subconscious perception of reality. The gallery is open daily 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. & 7-11 p.m.

Citronne Gallery, Papadopoulou Avenue,

tel 22980.224.01