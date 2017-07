Euripides' “Iphigeneia at Aulis” will be performed at the open-air Municipal Theater of Zakynthos on Wednesday, July 19 as part of the production's summer tour. It is directed by Emilios Heilakis on an adaptation of the ancient drama by Manolis Dounias, with music by Dionysis Savvopoulos. The show begins at 9.30 p.m. Tickets cost 17 euros.

Zakynthos Municipal Theater, Aghia Triada,

tel 26950.451.22