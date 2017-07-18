Tax official doing crossword puzzle while on duty under investigation

A tax official who allegedly made around 20 taxpayers in Crete wait while tried to complete a crossword puzzle is under investigation. A picture was published in the local media appearing to show the civil servant filling in the crossword while on duty.



It then emerged that his superiors had accepted a request from the official to be transferred to the Tax Inspectors’ Academy, which is still in the process of being created.



However, it was revealed Monday that the head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, Giorgos Pitsilis, ordered the inspector’s transfer to be put on hold and a probe carried out into the reports about his behavior.