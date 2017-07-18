Church denies any ties with vandal posing as monk

The Church of Greece Monday issued a statement denying any ties with “Father Cleomenis,” a man who dresses as a monk and posts videos of himself on social media vandalizing monuments, most recently the Holocaust memorial in the Central Greece city of Larissa.



“We wish to make it clear that this person is neither a monk nor a cleric of the Greek Orthodox Church,” the Holy Synod said in a statement. “We urge the people to be more cautious towards such cases.” The video of the bearded man throwing eggs and spitting on the memorial to the victims of WWII atrocities has also drawn widespread criticism on social media.