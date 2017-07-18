Bid to clear squats prompts university raid in Volos

An employee of Thessaly University was injured on Tuesday when a group of protesters forced their way into the institution’s rectorate due to a dispute over two buildings that are being used as squats.

“This action was an attack against public universities and demands a response,” said the university’s council of rectors in a statement following Tuesday’s incident. “The university has referred the matter to the justice system and is asking for the state’s support to protect the interests of students, the university community and society.”

A group of anti-establishment activists smashed equipment and destroyed documents when they forced their way into the the rectorate on Tuesday. One member of staff had to be taken to hospital with minor injuries after trying to prevent the group from taking documents relating to a tender for the development of a plot of land owned by the university.

The assailants appear to have been trying to prevent the project from taking place as it would involve emptying two buildings that are being used as squats. The university wants to redevelop the plot to expand its polytechnic school following a painstaking process of amassing land and funds over almost two decades.

The rector’s office informed the local police and prosecutor about the raid and pressed charges against those involved, who appear to belong to a group calling itself Termita.