Star TV channel sues state for 32.4 mln euros over license loss

The private television channel Star has lodged a legal suit against the state, seeking 32.4 million euros in damages for the revenue it claims to have lost following a government competition last year, which has since been legally revoked, that led to the revocation of its license.

In its suit, Star takes issue with Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas, Economy Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and the general secretary for information and communication Lefteris Kretsos.

Apart from the "damages" it sustained from not being one of the four channels that won licenses in the competition, Star said the development led to it losing the rights to 'Survivor, a reality show based on a desert island which is now aired by Skai.

Responding on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Pappas said, "Start lost 'Survivor' and is seeking damages of 32 million euros. It should approach the fund for destitute, illegal channel owners and failed managers."

