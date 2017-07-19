Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Hungary to link gas grids

Gas companies from Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Hungary agreed to link their gas networks to increase security of supplies in southeastern Europe, the Bulgarian energy ministry said.

Grid operators Bulgartransgaz, DESFA, FGSZ and Transgaz as well as Greek-Bulgarian ICGB signed a memorandum of understanding for the project in Bucharest on Wednesday.

"The parties agree that the memorandum will be a basis for future cooperation... to build the necessary gas pipeline system to transport natural gas to the transit countries and the European market from Greece through Bulgaria, Romania to Hungary and vice versa," the ministry said in a statement.

[Reuters]