Gov't official describes Ermou vandalism spree as 'isolated incident'

As shopkeepers assessed the damage from a vandalism spree by self-styled anarchists in the capital's central Ermou Street on Monday night, the general secretary for public order, Dimitris Anagnostakis, on Wednesday sought to play down the riots, describing them as "isolated incidents."

In comments on Skai television, Anagnostakis referred to "isolated incidents compared to others that have taken place recently" and said such vandalism occurs in other European cities.

He insisted that there had been adequate policing in the area with 164 officers on duty in surrounding streets.

He added that Athens is a "safe destination for tourism."

