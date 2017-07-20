Theodore | Athens | July 20

Photo: Cassandra Bazopoulou

Composer and multi-instrumentalist Theodore, known for music that strikes that difficult balance between classical and electronic sounds, is performing at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on Thursday, July 20, as part of his summer tour of Greece. The artists next stops are the islands of Tinos on July 25, Donousa on July 27, Astypalaia on July 29 and Cephalonia on August 4. The Athens show is free of charge.

Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou,

tel 2168.091.000, www.snfcc.org