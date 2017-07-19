Mad Max 2 | Athens | July 20

The Athens Open-Air Film Festival takes film buffs into ” George Miller’s dystopian post-apocalyptic world with the cult classic from 1981 “Max Max 2: The Road Warrior.” Believed by die-hard fans to the be the best of the series, “Road Warrior” stands out for the amazing cinematography by Dean Semler, among other features, including curt dialogues and incredible costume design. The screening will take place at 9.30 p.m. the Lycabettus Hill cinema and will be followed by a party with DJs from Best radio. Admission is free of charge and organizers advise motorists that the road up to the theater will be closed to traffic in order to prevent a bottleneck of Lycabettus’s narrow snaking road. To find out more, log on to www.aoaff.gr.