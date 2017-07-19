Calls for legal action against anti-semitic vandal posing as monk

General Secretary for Human Rights Maria Giannakaki wants legal action to be taken against a man calling himself “Father Cleomenis,” who poses as a monk and this week posted a video of himself vandalizing the Holocaust Memorial in Larissa, central Greece.



Three others are also implicated in the incident. The action prompted a call by the Central Board of Jewish Communities of Greece for “Cleomenis” to be arrested on hate crimes charges.



The Church of Greece has denied any affiliation with the man, who has also posted videos of himself vandalizing ATMs, using strong anti-Semitic rhetoric and expounding conspiracy theories.