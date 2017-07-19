Central Athens traffic restrictions lifted till end of summer
There will be no restrictions on vehicles entering central Athens from Friday until the end of the summer. The restrictions, which go into effect every fall through early July, are designed to reduce traffic in downtown Athens.
According to the system, vehicles with license plates ending in an even number can only enter central Athens on even days of the month, while those whose license plates end in odd numbers can only do so on odd days.