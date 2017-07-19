ATHEX: Moderate rise in session of low turnover

A rather quiet day with relatively small turnover on the Greek bourse on Wednesday saw stocks edge upwards throughout the session, with a number of them, including bank stocks, closing on the day’s high.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 853.54 points, adding 0.65 percent to Tuesday’s 848.07 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 0.59 percent to 2,214.72 points.

The banks index augmented 1.14 percent on Attica climbing 4.35 percent, Piraeus growing 3.60 percent, National rising 1.11 percent and Eurobank progressing 1.01 percent.

Lamda Development jumped 3.11 percent and PPC followed with a 3.02 percent increase, while Jumbo contracted 1.37 percent and Sarantis slid 0.65 percent.



ADMIE added 0.91 percent on news that its Chinese investors are getting a bigger say in its governing board.

In total 74 stocks reported gains, 48 sustained losses and 18 ended unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 58.1 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 78.8 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.53 percent to close at 75.66 points.