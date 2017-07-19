Greek developer Lamda plans to list shopping mall business

Lamda Development said on Wednesday in a stock filing that the total value for 100 percent of the shopping center The Mall Athens amounts to 381.2 million euros.

The Athens-listed blue-chip company said that taking into consideration the bank loan of 193 million euros, the liabilities and other assets of Lamda Olympia Village SA (LOV), owner of The Mall Athens, the company paid the amount of 85 million euros for the acquisition of the 50 percent of LOV share capital.

[Reuters]