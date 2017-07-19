NBG calls for entries in innovation competition

The National Bank of Greece is inviting proposals for its 8th “Innovation & Technology” competition in the following categories: Online Entrepreneurship, Environment and Technology, and Culture and Technology.

The deadline for submissions is October 10.

The competition is aimed at rewarding original ideas contributing to the development of pioneering systems and applications based on new technologies; the incorporation of the environmental dimension in the planning of product and services; the expansion of the use of new information and communication technologies; and the general promotion of innovation in Greece.

Besides the tender and the rewarding of the best four ideas, NBG is also placing emphasis on supporting the implementation of selected proposals distinguished from the the NBG Business Seeds program.