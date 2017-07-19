EU diplomat to meet top officials in Athens

The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, is due to visit Athens on Thursday. The EU’s top diplomat is due to meet President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in the early part of the day.



This will be followed by meetings with ministers of Defense Panos Kammenos and Foreign Affairs Nikos Kotzias. The European Commission’s representative in Greece, Panos Karvounis, said that Mogherini’s visit carried “particular symbolism,” and highlight that the EU is standing by Greece in matters of foreign policy and global security.