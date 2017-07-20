Wisdom and measured words

Tensions with Turkey are rising by the day. The good thing is that Greece has gained some strong allies. The behavior of Turkey and its president has helped tremendously with this.



Europeans and Americans know what’s going on and are keeping a close eye on Ankara’s movements in the Aegean and Cyprus. The military’s leadership knows how to do its job quietly and professionally, despite very difficult conditions.



Patriotism requires prudence, planning and few words. It is not the stuff of loud proclamations or public relations stunts.



Whenever this has happened, the country was put through unnecessary travails.