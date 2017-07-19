Damages sought for smashed shops

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA) is demanding compensation for the owners of 42 shops in the city center that suffered damage from vandals during a protest on Monday night.



EBEA President Constantinos Michalos called Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas to inform him that the total cost of the damages is 155,000 euros. He also reminded the minister that similar violent incidents in the past had harmed businesses and called for the ministry to fulfill its role by protecting shopowners.



Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis, meanwhile, demanded better policing of areas like Ermou Street and said there is a “cloud of fear” over parts of the capital. The mayor emphasized the need for extra security in shopping areas on the few Sundays that they are allowed to open.



Last Sunday, a man was attacked when he walked out of a store on Ermou. The assailant was protesting against the extended opening.