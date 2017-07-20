NEWS |

 
Anarchists clash with police in Exarchia for third night in a row

TAGS: Property, Society, Crime

Self-styled anarchists clashed with police in the broader district of Exarchia on Wednesday, for the third night in a row, in the wake of a court ruling rejecting an appeal for release by a jailed terrorism convict.

Wednesday's upheaval occurred shortly before 10 p.m. when a group of hooded youths hurled Molotov cocktails at a police unit in the area.

About an hour later a group of protesters attacked a unit of riot police officers.

Police briefly detained three people who were subsequently released without charge.

In a separate development, a group of hooded youths vandalized the façade of the building housing the city hall of Zografou and scattered leaflets protesting the recent death of a sanitation worker.

 

 

