On anniversary, Kotzias stresses 'criminal repercussions' of Turkish invasion of Cyprus

Marking the 43rd anniversary of Turkey's invasion of Cyprus just a few days after the collapse of United Nations-mediated talks to reunify the island, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias on Thursday appealed to "the whole of the international community to call to mind the criminal repercussions of the illegal Turkish invasion and the ongoing tragedy in Cyprus."

"Today's sad anniversary of the brutal Turkish invasion of Cyprus, which marked one of the most tragic pages in the history of Hellenism, coincides with a ray of hope," Kotzias said.

"Not hope for an immediate resolution of the Cyprus problem, as this is unfortunately not yet possible due to Turkey's continuing intransigence, but hope because the international community now appears to realise what is obvious, which is set down in the resolutions of the United Nations; that is, that the reunited Cyprus must be a normal modern state, fully sovereign, fully independent and with territorial integrity," he added.

Kotzias concluded that both Greece and Cyprus "will continue their common titanic struggle for the rights of Hellenism, Cyprus and the Cypriot people, and for the restoration of the freedom, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Cypriot state."

"They will continue to strive to free Cyprus of the Turkish troops, to restore the rights of the refugees, and to make it possible for the Turkish Cypriots to live in a democratic state, free from the boot of Turkish forces."