Fire breaks out in building housing tax authority records

Firefighters on Thursday managed to bring under partial control a blaze that broke out in a building in Exarchia where tax authority records are stored.

A team of 12 firefighters with four engines were dispatched to the scene of the fire, which broke out on the second floor of the building on Koletti Street in Exarchia.

Noone was injured in the blaze, according to reports, while the extent of the damage to tax records remained unclear as did the cause of the fire.