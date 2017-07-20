Psychiatric patient, 45, detained after fatally stabbing his wife, 51
The exact circumstances of the woman's death remained unclear.
A 45-year-old patient of the capital's Dafni psychiatric hospital was detained on Thursday after his 51-year-old wife was found dead at the couple's home in Peristeri, western Athens.
A psychiatrist at the institution contacted police earlier in the day, saying his patient had admitted to visiting his wife at their home and stabbing her to death.
