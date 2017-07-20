NEWS |

 
Psychiatric patient, 45, detained after fatally stabbing his wife, 51

TAGS: Crime, Society

A 45-year-old patient of the capital's Dafni psychiatric hospital was detained on Thursday after his 51-year-old wife was found dead at the couple's home in Peristeri, western Athens.

A psychiatrist at the institution contacted police earlier in the day, saying his patient had admitted to visiting his wife at their home and stabbing her to death.

The exact circumstances of the woman's death remained unclear.
 

