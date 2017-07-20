Aristophanes & Cyclops | Epidaurus | July 21 & 22

Photo: Patroklos Skafidas

The Greek National Theater goes on stage at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus on Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22, with a kooky adaptation of Aristophanes' “Peace,” directed in the form of a musical by Constantinos Arvanitakis, with a score composed by Nikos Kypourgos and starring the unorthodox musician/actor Tzimis Panousis as Trygaeus. Meanwhile, at the Little Theater, director Pantelis Dentakis presents an all-female cast in his take on Euripides' “Cyclops” in order to explore the all-masculine world created by the ancient Greek playwright from the feminine perspective. Both productions feature English surtitles and are part of the Greek Festival. To find out more about tickets and how to get to the theater, visit www.greekfestival.gr.