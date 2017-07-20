Vandals who smashed metro ticket machines identified

Using CCTV images, the police managed to identify the three men who used a sledgehammer to smash the new ticket machines that have been installed at Omonia metro station in central Athens. The attack took place on May 2 and led to eight new machines, designed to accept electronic tickets that are not yet in use, being destroyed, along with two existing ticket machines and an ATM screen.



Authorities said all three men, aged 21, 22 and 31, were known to the police. They had been accused in the past of disturbing the peace, vandalism and attacking police officers.