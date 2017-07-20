NEWS |

 
NEWS

Tourists injured in motorcycle accident on Myconos

Two young Australian tourists were seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Myconos Thursday. According to authorities, the motorcycle skidded of the road in the Tourlos area and the two men, aged 21 and 22, fell from a height of around 2 meters.

They were taken by ambulance to the local health center and then transported to Attiko Hospital in Athens. 

