Tourists injured in motorcycle accident on Myconos
Online
Two young Australian tourists were seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Myconos Thursday. According to authorities, the motorcycle skidded of the road in the Tourlos area and the two men, aged 21 and 22, fell from a height of around 2 meters.
Two young Australian tourists were seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Myconos Thursday. According to authorities, the motorcycle skidded of the road in the Tourlos area and the two men, aged 21 and 22, fell from a height of around 2 meters.
They were taken by ambulance to the local health center and then transported to Attiko Hospital in Athens.