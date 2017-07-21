The stuff of seminars

The early days of SYRIZA may be behind us, but they will certainly be the subject of future seminars and papers about negotiating tactics you should not use if you want to succeed.



The government’s negotiations during the first half of 2015 came at a great cost for the country and only the idiotic protagonists of this tragedy seem to fail to comprehend the mess they’ve made. They are probably blinded from their incredible narcissism.



With the help of certain foreign “gurus,” they drove the country to its knees and are now building a new career on our backs. It would be interesting to find out some day how all of these foreign consultants used the inside information they had about moves concerning the euro and global financial stability in their other activities.