ATHEX: Minimal rise for local stocks

Despite a very promising start, stocks on the Greek bourse posted only minor gains at closing on Thursday, as the market clearly awaited the International Monetary Fund’s verdict on Greece and the new bond issue.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 854.54 points, exactly one point or 0.12 percent above Wednesday’s 853.54 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 0.13 percent to 2,217.70 points.

In total 54 stocks grew, 49 dropped and 29 stayed put.

Turnover came to 54.8 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 58.1 million.



The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia advanced 0.36 percent to close at 75.93 points.