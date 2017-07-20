Double-digit increase in air arrivals from abroad

International arrivals at the country’s main airports increased 10.5 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2017, exceeding 6.5 million according to figures processed by the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE).

The Athens airport had 1.94 million arrivals from abroad, followed by Iraklio (pictured) with 1.05 million and Thessaloniki with 840,000.

All 19 airports that SETE collected data from have recorded an increase this year.

It is believed that discounts offered by Greek hoteliers to European tour operators and problems in neighboring Turkey have bolstered the inflow of tourism this year.