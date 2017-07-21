SPORTS |

 
Sports Digest: U20 team into Euro semis

TAGS: Basketball, Water Polo, Swimming

BASKETBALL: Greece’s Under-20 national team advanced to the semifinals of the European Championship of its category, held on Crete, beating Lithuania 76-72 in Thursday’s quarterfinal after coming back from 15 points down 11 minutes from the end. In Saturday's semifinal it will face Spain for a place in the final.

WATER POLO: The women’s national team beat Australia 11-8 on Thursday and qualified directly to the quarterfinals of the World Aquatics Championship in Budapest on Thursday.

SWIMMING: Greek champion Kelly Araouzou finished ninth at the five-kilometer open-water race of the World Aquatics Championship in Budapest on Wednesday.

