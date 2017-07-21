Corruption debate in Parliament postponed in wake of deadly quake

A parliamentary debate on whether an inquiry should be launched to investigate Defense Minister Panos Kammenos’s alleged intervention in the Noor 1 heroin case has been postponed, House speaker Nikos Voutsis said Friday.



The decision to postpone the debate came after a request by conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the wake of a powerful earthquake that killed at least 2 people on the Aegean island of Kos Friday morning.



No new date has been set for the debate.