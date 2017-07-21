Greek authorities say quake victims were tourists from Turkey and Sweden

Greek authorities have said that the confirmed victims of the 6.3 magnitude earthquake that struck the Aegean island of Kos on Friday morning were tourists from Turkey and Sweden aged 39 and 22.



Meanwhile, the Athens-Macedonia news agency reports that five people, three of whom in serious condition, were rushed by a Chinook helicopter to the University Hospital of Iraklio on Crete.



It was the second quake of magnitude exceeding 6.0 in the broader region this year, a level that can cause considerable damage.