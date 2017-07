Greek singer Eleonora Zouganeli will perform at the open-air Municipal Theater of Zakynthos on Saturday, July 22, as part of her Love Tour. The show will include hits from her own albums but also popular tunes penned by other artists. The concert begins at 10 p.m. and tickets cost 17 euros at the door or 14 euros if purchased in advance. To find out more about this and other shows on the Ionian island this summer, visit www.zakynthosevents.com