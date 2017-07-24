One Small Step | Corfu | July 24 – August 5

For the eighth year in a row, the island of Corfu will host the One Small Step International Modern Dance Festival, organized by Christina Mertzani and Evangelos Poulinas, and running July 24 – August 5. The event comprises performances in different parts of Corfu Town, mostly public spaces of architectural interest, at all hours of the day, as well as technical seminars – run by Johannes Weiland, Anton Lachky, Eleonore Valere Lachky, Mertzani, and Poulinas – exhibitions and many more activities. All performances are free of charge. To find out more, visit http://www.enamikrovima.eu