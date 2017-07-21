Swede confirmed as one of those killed in quake
Online
Sweden's foreign ministry has confirmed that the second victim of the earthquake that struck the Greek island of Kos overnight was a 20-year-old man who lived in central Sweden.
His name was not revealed.
In a Twitter message, Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom offered her condolences to the relatives of those who perished and were injured in Greece and Turkey and said that her ministry would keep a close contact with Swedish citizens travelling in the area.
Norway's Foreign Ministry said a Norwegian man was seriously injured in Kos during the earthquake and was flown to a hospital for treatment.
[AP]