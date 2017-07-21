Swede confirmed as one of those killed in quake

Sweden's foreign ministry has confirmed that the second victim of the earthquake that struck the Greek island of Kos overnight was a 20-year-old man who lived in central Sweden.

His name was not revealed.

In a Twitter message, Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom offered her condolences to the relatives of those who perished and were injured in Greece and Turkey and said that her ministry would keep a close contact with Swedish citizens travelling in the area.

Norway's Foreign Ministry said a Norwegian man was seriously injured in Kos during the earthquake and was flown to a hospital for treatment.

