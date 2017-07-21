Top court rules out exceptions to electronic payments

An appeal by lawyers to freeze a ministerial decision forcing them to receive payment electronically rather than in cash was turned down by the Council of State on Friday. The country’s highest administrative court said that the damage lawyers claim they will suffer because of this measure is “not irreparable” given that their appeal to have the entire decision cancelled will be tried in October.



The government has imposed electronic payments, via card, or PoS, machines, on a large number of professional groups already in its bid to crack down on tax evasion and is extending the measure to other sectors, such as doctors, as well. This measure has also been appealed by the Confederation of Professionals, Craftsmen and Merchants (GSEVEE) and the Thessaloniki Medical Association, among others.