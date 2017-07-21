Ploetner takes up post as Germany's new ambassador to Greece

Germany’s new ambassador to Greece, Jens Ploetner, has presented his credentials to President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and vowed to work to maintain ties between the two countries. “Germany and Greece share a long tradition of a close and multifaceted relationship,” he said on Thursday after meeting Pavlopoulos.



“We want to intensify this cooperation as I am convinced that it is indispensable and is at the core of the bilateral and European interest.” The diplomat, who previously served in Sri Lanka and Tunisia, said that the reforms and economic sacrifices of the last few years must not be in vain.



Ploetner added that he has a “great interest” in helping establish a Greek-German Youth Foundation.