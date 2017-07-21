Work begins on second tunnel of Thessaloniki metro

Construction commenced Friday on the second tunnel of the Thessaloniki metro’s extension to the suburb of Kalamaria. This stretch of the subway system, which is still under construction after years of delays, will have five stops.



The head of Attiko Metro, which is responsible for building the metro in Greece’s second-biggest city, Yiannis Mylopoulos, expressed his satisfaction with progress so far, saying that 55 percent of the main line has already been built.