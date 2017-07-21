ATHEX ends week with losses

After five straight weeks of gains the benchmark of the Greek bourse ended in the red for this week as it went down 1.23 percent.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended the week at 845.97 points, shedding 1 percent from Thursday’s 854.54 points.

The large-cap FTSE-26 index contracted 1.06 percent to 2,194.14 points, while banks gained 0.47 percent. In total 51 stocks rose, 61 fell and 18 stayed put.

Turnover reached 69 million euros, against Thursday’s 54.8 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange edged up 0.08 percent to close at 75.99 points.