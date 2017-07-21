Eighty refugees arrive on Kefalonia
A boat carrying 80 refugees, among them 20 children, reached the Ionian island of Kefalonia safely Thursday after being intercepted by coast guards shortly before it arrived on the shores of Aghia Ierousalim beach.
The refugees were examined by doctors from the island’s hospital who gave them the all-clear. They were taken to a safe location in Argostoli before being transported to Athens later in the day.