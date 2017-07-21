NEWS |

 
Iraqi national arrested for vandalizing tram ticket machines

TAGS: Crime

A 30-year-old Iraqi national has been arrested in the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni on Wednesday after he damaged two ticket machines at a local tram stop.

He faces charges of vandalizing public property and resisting arrest, police said on Thursday.

