ADEDY says delays due to ministers, judges

The Civil Servants’ Union (ADEDY) denied Friday that unionists are responsible for disciplinary hearings for public servants suspected of offenses not being carried out promptly and, instead, blamed the delays on ministers and judges.



Responding to a report in Kathimerini about the backlog of disciplinary hearings, ADEDY said claims that delays have been on the rise since unionists rejoined the panels in 2015 “have no connection to reality.” The union insisted that its members are always present when the hearings take place and do their utmost so outstanding cases are wrapped up as quickly as possible.



Kathimerini revealed that an annual report by the Inspectors-Controllers Body for Public Administration (SEEDD) found that at the end of 2015, 2,185 cases (not including appeals) were yet to be heard. Twelve months later, this number had risen to 3,216.



ADEDY said that ministers have the task of assembling the disciplinary panels and the judges who preside over them are responsible for the speed at which cases are heard. “The frequent transfers of judges and the fact that many have retired makes the task the disciplinary councils have more difficult,” the union said in its statement.



On Thursday, Administrative Reform Minister Olga Gerovasili insisted that apart from three panels, the disciplinary councils are operating normally. She said that there had been complications last year due to a lengthy strike by lawyers, who sit on the panels.