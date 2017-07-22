COMMENT |

 

Silence is not golden

The government has gone into attack mode against everyone and everything, spending time and energy pursuing opponents, as we see in its feud with the judiciary. No country can be governed this way.

Surely, no one believes this government will be able to gain the markets’ and investors’ trust. There are people inside the government who know this, but they choose to remain quiet.

