Charge-free tax payments at bank counters until August 30

Taxpayers will be able to pay their dues to the state at banks counters without getting charged a fee until late August.

The state had decided to pass on to taxpayers the commission banks used to charge it for tax payments, but taxpayers will be spared the 1.10-1.50-euro charge over the summer.

According to sources, banks’ technical inability of banks to distinguish the financially weak groups (for whom the state will continue paying the commission) from other taxpayers has forced them to offer the service for free until August 30.

Online tax payments will remain free of charge.