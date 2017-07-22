Deadly car crash kills three on Evia

Three people, two men and a woman, were killed when the SUV they were riding in went off the road near Kymi beach in southern Evia on Saturday morning.



Police say the accident likely happened in the early morning hours after the group was returning from a night out. The circumstances behind the accident are unknown.



The passengers killed were between the ages of 25 and 37. Two other men who were in the vehicle survived the accident and were transported to hospitals in Athens.