Three arrested on Crete for selling laughing gas

Police in Hersonissos, Crete, arrested a 62-year-old man and two young British tourists for selling laughing gas. Authorities said the arrests were made as part of an operation to clamp down on the sale of the gas to tourists visiting the island.



The 62-year-old local man was arrested after small canisters of nitrous oxide were found in a bar he owned.



The two female tourists, aged 20 and 21, were caught trying to sell 13 canisters. The gas is still used for pain relief by doctors in some cases but has gained in recreational use in recent years.