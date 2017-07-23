SYRIZA sees gains from strategy of confrontation

The government’s tactic of confronting New Democracy, the judiciary and the media is a strategic choice, Kathimerini understands.

The strategy has been devised by government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos and Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas, and includes the passing of legislation that is aimed to bring SYRIZA closer to some social groups and its leftist audience, such as the draft bill for local government and the proposed changes to the education system.

A government official told Kathimerini the aim is to create some political space for SYRIZA beyond its economic policy choices, which are driven by the need to attract investment and strengthen growth.

The government believes this strategy sets SYRIZA apart from New Democracy and prevents it losing support to left-wing parties. However, some officials believe that this aggressive approach alienates many of the center and center-left voters the party gained in previous years.