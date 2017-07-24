Greece extends deadline for expressions of interest in gas grid

Greece's privatisation agency TAIPED said on Monday it had extended the deadline for submission of expressions of interest in natural gas grid operator DESFA to August 7.



Greece is seeking a buyer for a 66 percent stake in the grid under a privatisation scheme it has agreed with international lenders.



Monday had been the deadline.



TAIPED said its board decided to postpone the deadline after a request by a potential investor.



Greek authorities relaunched the privatisation process for DESFA after a deal with Azerbaijan's SOCAR fell through in 2016.



That deal collapsed after Athens passed legislation raising DESFA's gas tariffs by a lower amount than SOCAR had expected.



The agency is selling its 31 percent stake in DESFA and Greece's biggest oil refiner, Hellenic Petroleum, is divesting the rest. [Reuters]