Mercy Corps is a leading International Non-Governmental Organization, operating in 49 countries around the world. Mercy Corps’ mission is to alleviate suffering, poverty and oppression by helping people build secure, productive and just communities.



Mercy Corps Hellas is issuing an invitation to tender for the provision of Travel Agent services and support, offering a 12 months contract to the selected bidder.



For more information and the full tender file, including the official invitation document, the bid document and all concerning annexes, please contact (in English only) Ms. Sophia Miami, Admin Assistant, in 6941599844 and in smiami@mercycorps.org, stating Tender GR03/003/2017: Travel Agent in the subject line.



The deadline for questions is the 10th of August, 2017 and the deadline for submission is the 22nd of August 2017, 5 p.m. (COB).

