Blood found on Ben Needham’s toy car and sandal

Human blood has been found on a toy car and sandal believed to have belonged to toddler Ben Needham, who disappeared on the Greek holiday island of Kos 26 years ago, according to British media.



South Yorkshire police, who formally concluded a search on the island last October, said the discovery “corroborates and strengthens” the theory that Ben, then 21-months old, was crushed to death by a digger while playing near his grandparents’ farmhouse.



Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Ben’s mother said the development was evidence of a “massive cover-up” and that her son’s body was moved after his death.



“It shows more of a conspiracy because they didn’t find Ben’s body,” Kerry Needham said.



“That proves it to me without doubt they obviously moved him and buried him and, for whatever reason, dug him up. There’s no other explanation,” she said.